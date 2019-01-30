Comsol releases the latest version of Comsol Multiphysics Version 5.4, which in addition to two new products provides performance improvements and additional modeling tools.

Comsol Compiler allows users to create standalone Comsol Multiphysics applications. Compiled applications are bundled with Comsol Runtime – no Comsol Multiphysics or Comsol Server license required to run. Users can distribute such applications with no further license fees.

The Composite Materials Module delivers modeling tools for users working with layered materials. By combining the Composite Materials Module with new functionality for layered shells available in the Heat Transfer Module and the AC/DC Module, users can perform multiphysics analysis such as Joule heating with thermal expansion.

Comsol Multiphysics version 5.4 comes with numerous productivity improvements such as the ability to use multiple parameter sets in a model, including parametric sweeping over multiple parameter sets. Users can now organize the Model Builder nodes into groups and assign custom coloring schemes to geometry models. The updated memory allocation scheme gives several times faster computations in the Windows 7 and 10 operating systems for computers with more than eight processor cores.

The AC/DC Module features a new part library with fully parametric and ready-to-use coils and magnetic cores. The CFD Module comes with large eddy simulations (LES) and significantly updated modeling tools for multiphase flow.