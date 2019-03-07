Clariant expands its EnviCat series of catalysts to include a high-performance offering for selective catalytic reduction (SCR) to combat nitrogen oxides (NOx). The catalyst, an extruded honeycomb structured block made from a vanadium based composite, facilitates NOx reduction reactions in an oxidizing atmosphere. With high selectivity, EnviCat NOx decreases NOx levels using ammonia as a reducing agent for the conversion of NOx pollutants into nitrogen and water. EnviCat NOx SCR reportedly has been demonstrated to effectively lower NOx emissions from gas fired exhaust streams and is suited to a range of chemical and industrial applications.

NOx consists primarily of nitric oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2), of which NO2 is listed as one of six Criteria Air Pollutants under the Clean Air Act by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The product of fossil fuel combustion and industrial processes, NOx contributes to the formation of smog, ground level ozone, acid rain and other hazards. The effect is significant and harmful to the environment, wildlife and human health. In particular, results of studies suggest that through the formation of pollutant particles penetrating into the lungs, NOx can aggravate or even cause respiratory diseases such as emphysema and bronchitis, among other serious health conditions, according to Clariant.

The largest output of NOx emissions from non-automotive, stationary sources emanate from coal fired boilers, especially those in power generation. Petrochemical processes also produce large amounts of NOx, originating from utility boilers, cogeneration units, process heaters, steam methane reformers, ethylene cracking furnaces and fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) regeneration units, according to Clariant. Other major sources include kilns and furnaces from the cement, lime, ferrous and non ferrous metals industries.

EnviCat NOx SCR is available in module designs of varying lengths and cell densities, is easily installed and can be configured to the plant’s particular dimensions. The catalyst aims to achieve plant specific emission limit targets while effectively controlling NH3 slip under low to mid-temperature operation.