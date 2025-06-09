MIT Makes Hydrogen from Soda Cans and Seawater

A new hydrogen production method developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) could help reduce emissions and simplify logistics by enabling on-demand generation from recycled aluminum and seawater, according to an MIT study.

Researchers said they have confirmed the process — originally demonstrated at lab scale — can significantly lower the carbon footprint compared to conventional hydrogen production methods.

The aluminum-water reaction process emits just 1.45 kg of CO₂ per kilogram of hydrogen produced compared to 11 kg CO₂/kg H₂ for fossil-fuel-based methods, according to a study published June 3 in Cell Reports Sustainability.

The researchers based this number on a cradle-to-grave lifecycle assessment that modeled the full industrial-scale process using recycled aluminum and recovered gallium-indium catalysts.

In this method, treated aluminum reacts with seawater to produce hydrogen gas and aluminum oxide. A key enabler is a reusable gallium-indium alloy that removes the passivating oxide layer from the aluminum, allowing the reaction to proceed efficiently. The salt in seawater facilitates catalyst recovery, making the cycle both cost-effective and sustainable.

“This work highlights aluminum’s potential as a clean energy source and offers a scalable pathway for low-emission hydrogen deployment in transportation and remote energy systems,” said lead author Aly Kombargi in an MIT press statement.

The assessment considered multiple production scenarios, finding the lowest emissions in systems that rely on scrap aluminum and use seawater as both the reaction medium and a source for catalyst recovery. The researchers report the estimated production cost is approximately $9/kg H₂ — comparable to green hydrogen produced from solar or wind power.

The next steps include scaling the process for practical applications. The team has already developed a small prototype reactor, roughly the size of a water bottle, capable of powering an electric bike using seawater and aluminum pellets. They are also exploring maritime and underwater applications, including hydrogen-powered boats and submersible vehicles.

The process also produces boehmite, a valuable material used in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, which could be harvested to further offset costs.

Kombargi emphasized that the process not only works at scale but shows promise as a sustainable, distributed hydrogen solution for transportation and off-grid energy systems.