Brooks Instrument SLA5800 Series Mass Flow Controller Adds EtherNet/IP Interface
Brooks Instrument, provider of advanced flow, pressure, vacuum and vapor delivery offerings, adds the EtherNet/IP digital communications interface to its SLA5800 Series mass flow controller (MFC) family of products. Suited for applications in life science, chemical/petrochemical research, laboratory, analytical, fuel cell, thin film and other segments, the SLA5800 Series reportedly features high accuracy, zero stability and high repeatability. The SLA5800 Series is available with advanced, configurable multi-gas/multi-range capabilities.
Integrating the high-speed digital EtherNet/IP interface to the SLA5800 Series MFC platform increases the controller’s functionality by making it easier for OEMs and end users to leverage real-time, rich process data with high-speed digital communications. The addition of the EtherNet/IP interface enhances the SLA5800 Series in several ways:
- Newly expanded and patent-pending advanced diagnostic and alarm capabilities that provide pedigree, performance and reliability data from the MFC. This enables predictive and preventive maintenance to help improve overall equipment effectiveness, reliability and flexibility.
- Web-based interface that allows network settings to be easily configured on the MFC.
- OEMs can provide value-added process management and control capabilities, giving users real-time information to improve operating results.
- Compatibility with Rockwell Automation DCS software through an enhanced device profile enabled in the SLA5800 EDS file that unlocks advanced features in Rockwell Automation Studio 5000 software. This helps facilitate setup and integration of the MFC into the DCS/PLC.
