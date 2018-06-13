Harper Introduces HC Series Configurable Rotary Furnaces
Harper International launches the HC Series Configurable Rotary Furnace product line. The pre-engineered furnaces are reportedly advantageous for customers requiring more economical equipment solutions with quicker lead times.
The HC Series is a standard set of Rotary Furnaces configured to order and available in a number of variations, dependent on the client’s specifications for temperature, tube length, heated length, diameter and number of zones. Clients can use a product selector on the Harper website to selected their desired specifications and the proper rotary furnace design configuration is formulated.
The new rotary configurations deliver superior temperature uniformity for the continuous processing of advanced materials including granular, powder or particulate aggregates operating from 600-1100°C.