    Researchers Develop Solar-Powered Device to Produce Green Hydrogen and Clean Water from Seawater

    April 16, 2025
    A new hybrid electrolysis system could reduce the cost of green hydrogen production while addressing freshwater scarcity for industrial use.

    A team led by Cornell University has developed a solar-powered device that produces green hydrogen directly from seawater while simultaneously generating potable water. The research has potential implications for reducing industrial reliance on freshwater in hydrogen production and cutting emissions in energy-intensive operations.

    A recent study published in Energy and Environmental Science details the hybrid solar distillation-water electrolysis (HSD-WE) system. Under natural sunlight, the system currently generates 200 milliliters of hydrogen per hour with an energy efficiency of 12.6%. According to the researchers, the approach could lower the cost of green hydrogen production from its current estimate of $10 per kilogram to $1 per kilogram within 15 years.

    Traditional electrolysis requires deionized water, contributing significantly to cost and water demand. The HSD-WE device eliminates the need for high-purity feedwater by integrating solar-powered desalination into the electrolysis process. The system uses a capillary wick to trap seawater into a thin film, boosting evaporation efficiency to more than 90%. Waste heat from solar photovoltaic cells powers the desalination process, while electricity generated by the cells drives the electrolysis.

    The researchers state that integrating thermal, electrical and chemical processes in a compact 10 x 10 cm prototype enables nearly full solar energy utilization. In addition to producing hydrogen, the system yields surplus clean water, offering added value in resource-limited environments.

    The next steps include scaling the device and exploring applications in solar farms, where it could cool photovoltaic panels and support distributed hydrogen production.

    Lenan Zhang, assistant professor in Cornell’s Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering who led the project, said, “Now, for the first time, we can produce a sufficient amount of water that can satisfy the demand for hydrogen production. And also we have some additional water for drinking. Two birds, one stone.”

