Siemens And Bentley Establish Process Industries Academy

Training at the first academy will commence in the second half of 2018 in Karlsruhe.

The Siemens Divisions Process Industries and Drives (PD) and Digital Factory (DF) together with Bentley Systems and the Bentley Institute found a Process Industries Academy with the aim of sharing best practice for plant engineering and operations. Academies are situated in Karlsruhe, Germany (Siemens Process Automation World); Houston, Texas/United States (Bentley’s Digital Advancement Academy); and Shanghai, China (Siemens Process Industry Center for Excellence) to support the global process industry. The first event will be held in the second half of 2018 at the Siemens Process Automation World in Karlsruhe.Established working methods are under constant review across the whole plant life cycle, according to Siemens. Less investment in…