Quincy Compressor Introduces QGV BADGERXE NEMA4 VSD Air Compressor
Quincy Compressor introduces a VSD air compressor for extreme conditions. The QGV BADGERXE NEMA4 VSD is designed to withstand the harshest environments trouble-free, according to the company.
Quincy Compressor designed the QFD (Quincy Frequency Drive) to provide maximum uptime and productivity for its users. The BADGERXE combines high protection and optimized cooling. It utilizes a unique cabinet cooling system to keep temperatures in check. It has passed tests at sites in the field that were chosen specifically for their harsh conditions, according to the company.
The QFD has a unique thru-the-wall mounted design that separates the drive heat from the enclosure and protects the drive electronics to an IP5X protection degree. The NEMA4 enclosure reportedly provides a variation of protection on all fronts. It delivers a degree of protection to personnel against incidental contact with the enclosed equipment; protection against falling dirt, rain, sleet, snow, windblown dust, splashing water and hose-directed water; and against external formation of ice on the enclosure.