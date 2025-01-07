Utility to Support South Korea’s Green Energy Investments

Houston-based Utility, an off-gas-to-value company that provides decarbonization technologies, has signed a commercial agreement with GH EnA of Korea for multiple projects to create clean hydrogen using biogas with Utility's H2Gen reactor.

GH EnA is a comprehensive engineering and architecture company specializing in the Korean energy transition. Its energy business division focuses on hydrogen fuel cells, biogas power generation and eco-friendly smart green solutions.

The agreement helps support South Korea's Hydrogen Economy Roadmap, which prioritizes biogas and hydrogen as energy sources to achieve carbon neutrality and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels. According to Utility, the country is investing heavily in biogas projects and converting organic waste into clean energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance waste management.

Per the agreement, Utility will deploy its H2Gen hydrogen plants to seven projects in Korea. The first projects will produce hydrogen to power heavy-duty vehicles for commercial transport, buses and passenger vehicles. For these projects, GH EnA will take lead responsibility for project development with Utility providing its reactors and technical and commercial support.

H2Gen reactors are based on Utility's eXERO gas production technology which enables a variety of chemical reactions to produce valuable gas streams. H2Gen can produce hydrogen gas from water using the electrochemical energy contained in off-gases such as biogas or various steel production gases, without the need for electricity to drive the reaction.

What People Are Saying

Park Ji Hong, president of GH EnA: "GH EnA is dedicated to decarbonizing our society and is a leader and innovator in developing negative carbon intensity hydrogen projects in Korea. It is our responsibility to preserve the value of life and create a better energy environment for people through our actions, which is why we are excited to work with Utility."

Claus Nussgruber, CEO and president of Utility: "With our H2Gen reactors, Korean companies are no longer tied to high cost, large footprint and low utilization renewable energy sources to produce clean hydrogen, which is essential for South Korea's hydrogen economy goals and energy independence. Our technology enables customers to produce clean, affordable hydrogen on-site not only for the mobility sector but also steel, petrochemical, and other hard-to-decarbonize industries, turning a compliance hurdle into a competitive advantage.”