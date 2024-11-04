Asahi Kasei and Honda Form Joint Venture to Produce Battery Separators in Canada

Asahi Kasei Corp. and Honda Motor Co. have formed a joint venture to produce battery separators, a critical safety component in lithium-ion batteries.

The companies signed a shareholders’ agreement Nov. 1 to convert Asahi Kasei subsidiary E-Materials Canada Corp. into a joint venture company. The two companies previously announced a plan on April 25 to build an integrated plant in Ontario, Canada for the base film manufacturing and coating of Hipore wet-process lithium-ion battery separator.

The companies will operate as a joint venture by early 2025 under the tentative name of Asahi Kasei Honda Battery Separator Corp. Production is expected to begin in 2027.

The start-up date is subject to obtaining permits and approvals from relevant authorities, according to a news release from Asahi Kasei.

Honda Canada Inc. will acquire a 25% stake and invest a total of about C$417 million (US$300 million) into the joint venture.

The joint-venture company will produce Asahi Kasei’s Hipore battery separator, a microporous polyolefin flat membrane. The partnership will help establish a stable supply of separators in North America, said Ryu Taniguchi, president and representative director at Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Corp.



“At the beginning of October, we launched Asahi Kasei Battery Separator as a new company for the Hipore separator business to achieve more nimble management for this essential component of lithium-ion batteries,” Taniguchi added.