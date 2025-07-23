CSB Releases New Report Detailing $1.8B in Chemical Incident Losses

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) recently released Volume 3 of its Chemical Incident Reports, highlighting 30 serious events that occurred between April 2020 and January 2025. The incidents spanned 15 states and resulted in two fatalities, 25 serious injuries, and approximately $1.8 billion in property damage.

Notable incidents included events in Oklahoma and Maine that led to $930 million and $350 million in damages, respectively, according to the agency.

“This third volume of reports reflects the CSB’s continued commitment to keeping the American people informed about the serious chemical incidents that occur every week across this country and the risks that these incidents pose to communities and workers, as well as the enormous economic impact that they have on the American chemical industry,” said CSB Chairperson Steve Owens.

Each case summary in the report includes details on the incident and its probable cause — information not previously released to the public, said the CSB in a press statement. The update builds on earlier reports from Volume 1 and Volume 2 and follows CSB’s ongoing effort to enhance transparency and hazard awareness across industry.

Since the CSB’s Accidental Release Reporting Rule (ARRR) took effect five years ago, the agency has received reports of over 500 chemical incidents across 43 states. These reports include details such as facility name, location, and whether the incident involved fatalities, injuries or major property damage.