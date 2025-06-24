CSB Investigates Nitric Acid Incidents, Highlights Industrywide Safety Concerns

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) has launched an investigation into two toxic gas releases at facilities owned by Austin Powder Co., citing concerns over recurring nitric acid incidents.

According to the press statement, the first incident occurred June 11 at the Red Diamond explosives manufacturing site near McArthur, Ohio. An unexpected chemical reaction in a 5,000-gallon nitric acid tank released nitrogen oxide gas, prompting evacuations across a 3-mile radius and flight restrictions by the FAA. CSB launched an initial investigation this month into the leak.

The second incident took place Nov. 24 during startup of the nitric acid plant at Austin Powder’s U.S. nitrogen facility in Midway, Tennessee. In both cases, a large yellow-brown gas plume was released into the surrounding area.

No injuries were reported in either release, but the agency is pursuing a full investigation.

“We are concerned that incidents involving nitric acid have occurred at two facilities owned by Austin Powder in less than seven months,” said CSB Chairperson Steve Owens.

New Video Highlights Cost of Safety

As part of a broader focus on improving chemical safety and risk mitigation across the U.S., CSB released a video June 23 called “Safety Pays Off: The Value of Vigilance.” The video highlights the role of safety in operational and economic performance. The video features case studies and animations demonstrating how inadequate safety practices can result in severe financial losses, operational shutdowns and fatalities, according to CSB.

The video references past explosions that occurred in Texas, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — that collectively caused billions in property damage, injuries and job losses.

Watch the video below.