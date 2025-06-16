Investigation Launched After Toxic Gas Leak in Ohio

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) has opened an initial investigation into the June 11 release of toxic nitric acid and nitrogen oxide gas at the Austin Powder Company’s Red Diamond facility, a commercial explosives manufacturing plant in Vinton County, Ohio.

According to state officials, the release occurred after "an unknown contaminant" entered a 5,000-gallon tank containing nitric acid and purportedly caused a chemical reaction that released nitrogen oxide gas. A large, brownish-colored plume of the gas covered the facility and much of the surrounding area. Local officials ordered an evacuation of a 3-mile radius around the facility, and hundreds of residents in a nearby community were also later evacuated. Additionally, local media reported that the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily restricted flights for a 30-nautical-mile radius surrounding the facility.

The CSB will work with other local, state, and federal officials to assess the situation and determine the CSB’s path forward.

The CSB is an independent federal agency responsible for investigating industrial chemical incidents that result—or could result—in catastrophic releases of hazardous substances. The Board conducts thorough investigations, issues safety recommendations and advocates for preventive measures to protect workers, communities and the environment.