CSB Faults Safety Lapses in Fatal Molten Salt Explosion at TS USA Facility

Techniques Surfaces USA (TS USA), a subsidiary of HEF Groupe, failed to implement critical process safety protocols at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, liquid nitriding facility, according to a press statement from the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB).

The CSB on June 3 released its final report into the May 30, 2024, incident that killed one employee and injured three others. The explosion occurred when a plugged roller containing water was reinserted into an 800°F molten salt bath, causing a pressure buildup and steam that led to a molten salt eruption.

According to the CSB, the agency identified the lack of a comprehensive safety management system, inadequate training and procedures and the failure to apply lessons from similar incidents at other HEF Groupe facilities.

The CSB found at least three prior events involving similar hazards within HEF Groupe operations, but the company reportedly did not share those learnings across its subsidiaries. The agency said HEF Groupe also failed to enforce corporate safety standards at TS USA.

The CSB issued seven recommendations to TS USA and HEF Groupe. These include physical safeguards for molten salt processes, implementation of a formal safety management system, improved corporate knowledge sharing and the appointment of qualified safety professionals at each TS USA facility.