    CSB Urges Chemical Facilities to Prepare for Hurricane-Season Risks

    July 11, 2025
    Agency cites past disasters and recommends preemptive shutdowns, resilient infrastructure and emergency planning to prevent releases during extreme weather.

    The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) recently called on chemical and petroleum facilities to act now to prevent hazardous chemical releases as the Atlantic hurricane season intensifies. The agency warns that extreme weather continues to pose escalating risks to plants, workers and surrounding communities.

    According to the CSB, past hurricanes have exposed critical vulnerabilities in chemical facility preparedness, including loss of power, flooding of key safety systems, and inadequate emergency protocols. The board pointed to lessons from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which caused organic peroxides to ignite at Arkema’s Crosby, Texas facility after refrigeration systems failed, and Hurricane Laura in 2020, which led to a chlorine release and major fire at Bio-Lab in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after generators and suppression systems were compromised.

    In a statement, CSB Chairperson Steve Owens emphasized the need for immediate planning: “Facilities that produce, use, store, or otherwise handle hazardous chemicals must take steps now to prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather.”

    The CSB recommends reviewing its hurricane preparedness materials, which include the final investigation reports and safety videos for Arkema and Bio-Lab incidents, along with the checklist from the Center for Chemical Process Safety (CCPS) on planning for natural hazards. Key actions include securing hazardous materials, ensuring backup power for safety systems, training personnel, and coordinating with emergency responders.

    “Disasters could have been prevented with better planning and preparation,” Owens said.

