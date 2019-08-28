Chemical Processing

/ Chemical Processing Podcasts

Chemical Processing Podcasts

Aug 28, 2019

button CP1907 MinuteClinic Podcast v3Chemical Processing Minute Clinic Podcast Series
The Minute Clinic series is designed to tackle one critical issue at a time – giving you hard-hitting information in just minutes. Check out our growing library. Listen now.

 

 

button CP1906 Podcast Banner smallProcess Safety with Trish and Traci
Trish Kerin, director of IChemE Safety Centre, and Chemical Processing’s Traci Purdum discuss current process safety issues offering insight into mitigation options and next steps. Listen now.

Free Subscriptions

Chemical Processing Digital Edition

Access the entire print issue on-line and be notified each month via e-mail when your new issue is ready for you. Subscribe Today.

chemicalprocessing.com E-Newsletters

Stay ahead of the curve with free e-newsletters and alerts. They are delivered to your inbox on a regular basis and you may unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Today.

 