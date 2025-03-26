Process Safety Podcast Nabs Neal Award Nomination

Chemical Processing is proud to be among the finalists for the 2025 Jesse H. Neal Awards. The Process Safety with Trish & Traci podcast is one of four contenders this year in the Best Podcast category, “brand revenue of less than $3,000,000.”

Companies in the chemical sector are just one unchecked valve away from disaster.

From the 1984 Bhopal, India, catastrophe, viewed as the worst industrial accident in history, to the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment that led to controlled burns of vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals, safety must be at the forefront of every discussion in the industry.

The Process Safety With Trish & Traci podcast takes an in-depth look at these critical issues, led by Traci Purdum, Chemical Processing's editor-in-chief, and Trish Kerin, a world-renowned process industry safety expert and director of Lead Like Kerin.

While Purdum and Kerin examine standard safety practices and their role in protecting facilities, employees and the public, they look beyond the mundane and take a fresh approach to safety issues. This includes interviews with authors like Stephen J. Wallace, a former investigator with the U.S. Chemical Safety Board and author of the book "Hazardous Lies," and discussions about safety incidents outside the chemical industry, such as the Boeing 737 MAX failures, to give podcast listeners a well-rounded view of safety within industrial facilities and their surrounding communities.

The Neal Awards honor editorial achievements in specialized journalism. Named after Jesse H. Neal, the first managing director of American Business Media, the Neal Awards were established in 1955 to recognize and reward editorial excellence in business media.

Winners will be announced May 16, 2025, in New York.