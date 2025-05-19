Process Safety with Trish & Traci Wins Best Podcast

Chemical Processing’s Process Safety with Trish & Traci podcast won the 2025 Jesse H. Neal Award in the Best Podcast category.

The Neal Awards, which recognize excellence in business media, were presented by the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) on May 16 following a luncheon at the Yale Club in New York City.

The Process Safety with Trish & Traci podcast, which explores critical safety issues, is hosted by Traci Purdum, Chemical Processing's editor-in-chief, and Trish Kerin, a globally recognized process industry safety expert and director of Lead Like Kerin.

“So honored and excited to have received the Jesse H. Neal award for best podcast,” said Kerin. “Thanks to my co-host Traci Purdum and Chemical Processing for the opportunity to do this podcast. I love sharing lessons in process safety, and PSWTT gives me the opportunity to do that.”

While Purdum and Kerin examine standard safety practices and their role in protecting facilities, employees and the public, they look beyond the mundane and take a fresh approach to safety issues. This includes interviews with authors like Stephen J. Wallace, a former investigator with the U.S. Chemical Safety Board and author of the book "Hazardous Lies," and discussions about safety incidents outside the chemical industry, such as the Boeing 737 MAX failures, to give podcast listeners a well-rounded view of safety within industrial facilities and their surrounding communities.

“We are nearing our 100th episode,” said Purdum. “What started as another platform to present safety information six years ago has evolved into a brand with a dedicated following. We receive comments from listeners all over the world thanking us for discussing important lessons learned and doing so in an engaging way. Honoring those in our industry who didn’t get to go home after their shift by helping others mitigate risks is something Trish and I are dedicated to. Being recognized for our work is exciting.”

“These awards represent the pinnacle of editorial distinction within B2B journalism, showcasing the finest contributions across various industries,” said Chris Mohr, president, SIIA. “As the business journalism landscape continues to evolve, we are honored to recognize the outstanding contributions these journalists make in covering their respective industries. Congratulations to all the winners and thank the panel of judges who donated their time in reviewing the submissions.”

View the Neal Awards gallery online to see all 2025 winners and finalists.