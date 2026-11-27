The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), an Arlington, Virginia-based trade association, said Nov. 18 that nearly 70% of survey respondents expect North American manufacturing activity to increase over the next three years. However, 79.5% said stronger, more predictable customer demand is critical to driving future investment, according to the organization's 2027 Contract Manufacturing Outlook Report.

The fourth annual report examines opportunities and challenges for specialty chemical producers and contract manufacturers, with reshoring and regionalization ranking among the leading opportunities identified by both customers and manufacturers.

Technical capabilities remain the leading consideration when selecting a manufacturing partner, although pricing is becoming increasingly important. SOCMA identified several areas where customers are having difficulty finding manufacturing partners with the necessary equipment and expertise, including acrylation, spray drying and high-temperature reactors.

Logistics capabilities are also playing a larger role in contract manufacturing decisions. Nearly 59% of customer respondents said logistics capabilities have become more important when selecting manufacturing partners. The report also emphasizes the importance of aligning process requirements, service expectations and costs early in contract negotiations to establish viable manufacturing relationships.

The latest findings follow a separate SOCMA survey published in August examining how federal chemical review processes affect domestic manufacturing decisions. According to SOCMA, nearly 93% of manufacturers surveyed said they would be more likely to reshore manufacturing and products to the United States if the Environmental Protection Agency's review process for new chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act were more timely and predictable.