SOCMA Outlook Highlights Resilient Specialty Chemical Manufacturing Sector

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) has released its 2026 Contract Manufacturing Outlook, providing a three-year view into operational and market trends shaping the specialty chemical industry. The findings highlight strong adaptability among small and mid-sized producers, with investment in automation, cybersecurity, and regulated manufacturing emerging as key drivers of competitiveness.

Nearly 70% of survey participants reported annual revenues under $100 million, underscoring the role of smaller firms in advancing the specialty chemical economy. According to SOCMA interim president and CEO Vera Stoeva, the data reflects an industry actively evolving. “This industry isn’t waiting for stability to return. It’s remaking itself in real time,” Stoeva said in a statement. “We’re seeing fundamental shifts in chemistry demand, digital infrastructure, and how companies compete on security and compliance, not just cost.”

According to SOCMA, among the notable trends, esterification has become the most utilized chemistry process, reported by more than half of respondents, while polymerization has dropped from nearly 60% in 2024 to just above 30% in 2026. Ethoxylation demand has nearly doubled during the same period. Companies are also increasing capital investment in reliability and digital infrastructure, with 63% citing automation and predictive maintenance as top priorities.

SOCMA’s analysis points to growing emphasis on cybersecurity preparedness, with 42% of respondents listing it as a top operational risk and a key supplier selection criterion. The report also identifies increased demand for GMP and FDA-regulated production, though only about one-third of surveyed facilities currently operate under such standards.

SOCMA concludes that the specialty chemical manufacturing sector remains positioned for sustainable growth, supported by digital innovation, operational modernization, and continued supply chain resilience.