SOCMA Survey Links TSCA Review Delays to U.S. Manufacturing Decisions

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) says nearly 93% of manufacturers surveyed would be more likely to reshore manufacturing and products to the U.S. if the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's review process under Section 5 of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) were more timely and predictable.

The survey comes as Congress considers reauthorization of EPA's TSCA New Chemicals Program user-fee authority, which is set to expire Sept. 30. SOCMA is calling for reforms to the Section 5 review process, which evaluates new chemicals before they enter the market.

According to the organization, more than 60% of survey respondents said EPA review timelines exceed one year. Among companies experiencing delays, 100% said product commercialization had been postponed, while 82% reported losing business opportunities and 70% said they had canceled projects because of regulatory delays.

The delays also appear to be affecting manufacturing investment decisions. Two-thirds of respondents said review delays influence decisions about locating manufacturing in the U.S., while 100% said greater regulatory certainty and predictability would encourage additional U.S. investment.

Nearly half of respondents said EPA review delays are slowing development of PFAS alternatives and other advanced chemistries used in pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, electronics, agriculture and advanced manufacturing.

SOCMA is urging Congress to focus on five areas: restoring timely chemical reviews, improving transparency and predictability, supporting innovation and commercialization, encouraging domestic manufacturing and ensuring the program operates efficiently and consistent with congressional intent.

The survey builds on SOCMA's recent efforts to push for TSCA reforms. In May, the trade group brought specialty chemical executives to Washington for meetings with regulatory agencies and congressional offices. The discussions focused in part on reducing regulatory backlogs and improving the transparency and predictability of EPA's New Chemicals Program.