The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation has awarded more than $40 million in grants to establish four international research hubs focused on developing more sustainable approaches to chemical and materials manufacturing. Announced Nov. 12, the initiative brings together 19 universities and research institutes across eight countries to investigate fundamental principles that could support the development of safer chemicals, improved materials and more efficient production processes.

One of the projects, the Decoding Mixtures for Sustainable Transformations (DeMiST) hub, is led by the University of Kansas and received a $10 million grant. The research team includes scientists from Carnegie Mellon University, the University of East Anglia, Queen's University Belfast, Queen's University in Canada, the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Led by KU chemical engineering professor Bala Subramaniam, DeMiST will investigate the behavior of complex chemical mixtures found in natural and industrial processes. Researchers aim to develop methods for predicting and controlling chemical interactions in alternative feedstocks, including agricultural and forestry residues, municipal solid waste, recycled plastics and carbon dioxide.

These materials can contain more complex mixtures of compounds than conventional petroleum feedstocks, making them difficult to process using established chemical conversion methods. Agricultural residues, for example, contain minerals and nutrients that can influence reactions and material properties. The researchers will use experimental, computational, automation and data science tools to better understand these interactions and develop principles for designing chemical processes around alternative raw materials.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will contribute advanced characterization, imaging and computational modeling methods to study interactions in polymer-solvent-additive mixtures. Their work also includes developing multiscale models to predict how molecular and colloidal additives behave within multicomponent polymer solutions.

The other three research hubs will address different aspects of sustainable chemical design and manufacturing.

George Washington University will lead a project combining artificial intelligence and quantum chemistry to incorporate safety considerations into molecular design.

The Max Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion will lead research into adaptive catalytic systems that respond to light, electricity or chemical signals, potentially allowing chemical production to adjust to renewable energy availability and different feedstocks.

McGill University will lead research into weak molecular interactions that influence chemical reactions and material properties, with the goal of improving reaction precision and reducing energy requirements.

The foundation said the four hubs will exchange research findings, data and tools through a connected network. Participating institutions will also share advanced equipment and computational resources to support work that would be difficult for individual research teams to undertake independently.

The initiative is part of the foundation's Green Chemistry Initiative, which has been expanded to $196.25 million over 10 years. The foundation said the four research hubs will investigate fundamental principles that could eventually be applied across chemical manufacturing, materials development and other industries.