Scientists Create Green Chemistry Reactor

Researchers at Rice University, Houston, have developed a new method for performing chemical reactions using water instead of toxic solvents, providing a safer, greener alternative for many chemical processes.

The new micellar technology represents a step forward in sustainable chemistry, drastically reducing pollution in industries such as pharmaceuticals and materials science, where harmful organic solvents are often necessary, said Rice in a press statement.

The scientists designed metal complex surfactants (MeCSs) that self-assemble into nanoscale spheres called micelles, creating microscopic reactors capable of driving light-powered reactions.

The self-assembled micelles form in water, where their hydrophobic cores provide a unique environment for reactions, even with materials that are typically insoluble in water. The research team led by Angel Martí, professor and chair of chemistry at Rice, demonstrated this system can efficiently perform photocatalytic reactions while eliminating the need for hazardous substances.

As part of their findings reported in Chemical Science, the researchers tested different versions of the MeCSs by altering the length of their hydrophobic, or water-repelling, tails. They found the molecules could form micelles as small as 5-6 nanometers, much smaller than those in similar systems. When used to perform a photocatalytic reaction, the micelles achieved high yields without needing harmful solvents.

The system also can be reused, improving its cost-effectiveness and environmental footprint, said Rice.