Carrier, Xylem Expand Equipment Portfolios with Acquisitions

Two recent acquisitions expand industrial equipment suppliers' offerings for bulk-material handling and fluid transfer. Carrier Process Equipment Group acquired pneumatic conveying manufacturer Cyclonaire Corp. on Nov. 6, while Xylem completed its acquisition of two industrial pump companies on Nov. 9. More on each of these is below.

Carrier Process Equipment Group Acquires Cyclonaire

Carrier Process Equipment Group (CPEG), a Louisville, Kentucky-based industrial equipment supplier, acquired Cyclonaire Corp., a York, Nebraska-based manufacturer of pneumatic conveying systems and bulk material handling equipment.

Cyclonaire's systems use dense-phase, semi-dense-phase and dilute-phase conveying to transfer powders and bulk solids through pipelines. The different methods accommodate varying material characteristics and handling requirements. Dense-phase conveying generally uses lower velocities to limit material degradation and line wear, while dilute-phase systems use higher air velocities to keep particles suspended during transport.

The acquisition adds pneumatic conveying capabilities for materials including cement, minerals, rubber and battery materials. According to the announcement, these technologies complement CPEG's existing offerings in thermal processing, vibratory conveying, screening, feeding, mixing and blending, and dust collection.

Xylem Completes Cornell and Roper Pump Acquisitions

Xylem Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based water technology company, completed its acquisition of Cornell Pump and Roper Pump, adding several pump types for industrial fluid-handling applications.

Cornell manufactures centrifugal pumps used in applications including slurry transport, solids handling, wastewater and industrial fluid transfer. Roper's product lines include gear and lobe pumps, progressing-cavity pumps, flow dividers and fuel pumps. Its progressing-cavity pumps serve chemical manufacturing, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper, and petroleum production applications.

The acquired businesses will initially report to Xylem's Water Infrastructure segment before moving to its Flow Solutions segment in January 2027.