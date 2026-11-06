NexPoint to Close Alabama Polycarbonate Plant, Shift Production

A Lowndes County, Alabama chemical plant will be closing in the first quarter of next year.

NexPoint Materials will close its Burkville manufacturing site and transfer its production of polycarbonate (PC) resin and compounds to the company’s operations in Mount Vernon, Ind., as part of a broader restructuring effort across NexPoint.

It is unclear how many employees will be affected by the closure.

The plant was part of a $450 million acquisition earlier this year.

The decision comes after changes in global resin production, trade flows and market demand, the company said.

The plant, built in 1987, sits on a 6,300-acre site that also sustains a National Wildlife Council certified habitat.

It has manufactured products used in the automotive, construction and healthcare industries, among others.

“Building a stronger NexPoint means making decisions that align our capabilities with customer needs and the realities of the markets we serve,” CEO Sanjay Mishra said.

“We recognize the significant impact this decision has on people who work at our site and their families. Many employees have dedicated decades to the site and have demonstrated a strong commitment to their work. This makes the decision especially difficult, even though it is necessary. We are committed to treating everyone with respect, communicating transparently as plans are finalized and managing the transition safely and responsibly.”

The company announced that it is communicating with employees about the planned closure and timing.

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