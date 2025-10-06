Trinseo to Shutter Two Plants in Italy, Contemplates Consolidating German Site

The U.S.-based company will permanently close its Rho and Porto Marghera plants in Italy and is considering shuttering a polystyrene site in Germany as part of a European consolidation plan.
Oct. 6, 2025
2 min read
Shutterstock
Industrial view of the Trinseo chemical plant with storage tank, wind turbines, and canal water in the foreground under a partly cloudy blue sky. Tessenderlo-Ham, Belgium

Trinseo PLC announced Oct. 6 plans to permanently close its methyl methacrylate (MMA) production at Rho, Italy, and acetone cyanohydrin (ACH) production at Porto Marghera, Italy. Both facilities will be shut down by the end of 2025, the company said. Trinseo, based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, will source MMA feedstock from third-party suppliers to maintain continuity for downstream production, the company said. 

The closures are expected to streamline operations and improve overall efficiency while it continues operating its polymethyl methacrylate and depolymerization pilot facility in Rho.

In addition, Trinseo has begun consultations with the Works Council at its Schkopau, Germany, plant regarding a potential closure of polystyrene (PS) production and the consolidation of remaining PS operations into its Tessenderlo, Belgium, site. The company said this action, if approved, would further optimize European production.

The Italy closures will involve workforce reductions and decommissioning of production equipment, with actions expected to result in improved operational performance and moderate cost savings, the company said. 

“These plans are a byproduct of the continuing challenges we and our peers in the European chemical industry have been facing for the past several years, including weak end market demand, high energy prices, and increased imports from Asia,” Frank Bozich, Trinseo president and CEO, said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy. Our primary focus is on the safety of our colleagues and a respectful transition that aligns with our philosophy of simply doing the right thing.”

 

About the Author

Amanda Joshi
Email

Amanda Joshi

Managing Editor

Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

Sign up for Chemical Processing Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

What Does a Much Smaller Office of Research and Development Mean?
Kettle Reboiler Issue Creates Operational Mystery
2025 Vaaler Awards
Sponsored
2025 Vaaler Awards
Sponsored