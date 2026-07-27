BASF to Reduce Operations at Alabama Facility, Impacting 80 Jobs

A chemical manufacturer is cutting back operations at one of its south Alabama facilities, a move that will affect dozens of jobs, according to a notice filed with the state.

BASF Corporation confirmed with AL.com that the New Jersey-based company will stop operating multiple production lines at its McIntosh, Alabama facility by the spring of 2027. Nearly 80 workers will lose their jobs, per a WARN notice posted online this week.

The site currently produces specialty chemicals marketed by BASF’s Performance Chemicals division, serving the plastics and automotive industries. The McIntosh site will continue to operate at a reduced footprint.

Alyson Bartol, BASF spokesperson, said in an email to AL.com that the company is working to support employees impacted by layoffs.

“Despite sustained efforts to improve production efficiency over time, the McIntosh site continues to face a comparatively high-cost position relative to other BASF assets and industry peers,” Bartol said. “Broader market developments, including increasing commoditization and continued margin pressure, have added to the challenges at the site, limiting the long-term viability of profitable production.”

BASF Corporation also has manufacturing operations in Theodore and Huntsville, which are unaffected by these layoffs, the company confirmed.

McIntosh is a small town of about 300 residents in Washington County, in south Alabama. The news of the production line cuts first surfaced in May, when the company told WKRG. But those layoffs didn’t appear in public WARN notices filed with the state until now.

Federal law requires large employers to file a public WARN notice with the state in advance of mass layoffs or plant closures. Those WARN notices are published by the Alabama Department of Workforce.

The expected job cuts bring Alabama’s tally of employees impacted by mass layoffs and closures to more than 1,900 so far in 2026.

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