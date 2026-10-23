Lead Like Kerin Launches Process Safety Leadership eLearning Platform

Lead Like Kerin, an Australia-based process safety leadership consultancy led by Trish Kerin, has launched Learn Like Kerin, an eLearning platform that provides on-demand training for process safety and organizational leadership.

The platform currently offers two modules: Safety Due Diligence, a 45-minute course focused on practical actions leaders can take to improve safety outcomes, and The Platypus Philosophy, an introduction to Kerin’s leadership approach.

The platform is intended to make training more accessible to people who have difficulty coordinating schedules or traveling to in-person courses. Online learning allows participants to access materials at their own pace and on their own schedule, Kerin said, while complementing rather than replacing face-to-face engagement.

The Safety Due Diligence module provides a practical framework for leaders to focus their attention on safety responsibilities. Although due diligence has a specific legal meaning under workplace health and safety laws in Australia and New Zealand, the module is not a legal briefing. Instead, it emphasizes practical leadership actions that can support better safety outcomes across different jurisdictions.

One recommended action for plant managers is to spend time talking with workers, understanding the hazards they encounter and learning how they manage those risks. These conversations can help leaders identify challenges that may not be apparent from higher-level reporting.

Additional modules in development will address weak signals, storytelling techniques and broader leadership skills. The weak signals and Platypus Philosophy modules are intended for people across organizational roles, while the broader leadership course will target audiences ranging from frontline leaders to senior managers. The storytelling module will also be designed for a broad audience.

Kerin is a contributor to Chemical Processing’s Stay Safe column and is co-host of the Process Safety with Trish and Traci podcast series.

The platform is available at learnlikekerin.com.