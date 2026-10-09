CSB's BP-Husky Safety Video Surpasses 500,000 Views

A safety video from the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) examining a fatal 2022 refinery fire has surpassed 500,000 views in its first week on YouTube.

Released Sept. 30, “Alarming Mistakes, Deadly Decisions: Fatal Fire at BP-Husky” examines the September 2022 fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio, that killed two brothers. The video uses animation, interviews and investigative findings to explain how a series of operational events and decisions led to the incident.

The video also reviews safety issues identified during the CSB investigation and recommendations intended to prevent similar incidents.

CSB Chairperson Steve Owens said the response reflects public concern about serious chemical incidents and interest in learning how to prevent them.

The video is part of a broader safety-training effort by the agency. During fiscal 2026, which ended Sept. 30, the CSB released four safety videos that collectively had more than 2 million views. Its videos received more than 6.4 million views on YouTube during the fiscal year.

Several earlier videos have attracted millions of views, including those examining the 2019 explosions and fires at TPC Group’s chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas; the 2018 blowout and fire at the Pryor Trust gas well in Oklahoma; and the 2015 incident at ExxonMobil’s refinery in Torrance, California.

The CSB’s YouTube channel now has more than 429,000 subscribers. Since launching the channel in 2007, the agency has published 106 videos that have collectively received more than 76 million views, according to the CSB.

In February 2025, YouTube presented the CSB with a Silver Play Button in recognition of its channel surpassing 100,000 subscribers. At the time of the award, the channel had 364,000 subscribers and reached 400,000 subscribers in December 2025.