Evonik-Licensed Hydrogen Peroxide Plant Starts Production in China

Evonik, headquartered in Essen, Germany, announced that a hydrogen peroxide production plant licensed with its technology has begun operations in Leshan, Sichuan Province, China.

According to the company, the facility is operated by specialty and fine chemicals maker Fuhua and has an annual production capacity of 200,000 metric tons of industrial-grade hydrogen peroxide, making it one of the largest plants of its kind in the region. Commercial operations began June 18, with the plant reaching in-specification production within days of startup.

The project was completed approximately 2½ years after Evonik and Fuhua signed a licensing agreement in November 2023. Evonik supplied its proprietary hydrogen peroxide production technology along with key process equipment, catalysts and process chemistry, while technical teams from China, Germany and the United States supported engineering, construction, commissioning and startup activities.

According to the company, the facility will supply hydrogen peroxide to the regional merchant market while also providing feedstock to the Evonik Fuhua New Materials joint venture, where the material will be purified into specialty grades for applications including electronics manufacturing and food safety.

The startup is the latest in a series of manufacturing investments and expansion projects for Evonik.

Last month, the company completed the integration of on-site intermediate production at its methionine manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama, strengthening its global production network while reducing transportation risks and lowering the carbon footprint of DL-methionine production. Earlier in July, Evonik also announced a $100 million investment to modernize manufacturing operations and expand automation at its Tippecanoe Labs facility in Lafayette, Indiana.