Evonik Completes Integrated Methionine Production Network in Alabama

Evonik, headquartered in Essen, Germany, has completed the backward integration of its DL-methionine production facility in Mobile, Alabama, adding on-site production of the key intermediate methyl mercaptan and fully integrating its global methionine manufacturing network as part of its animal nutrition unit.

According to the company, the project completes on-site intermediate production efforts at its three major methionine production hubs in the U.S., Belgium and Singapore. Evonik said the integrated production network is intended to improve manufacturing efficiency, strengthen supply security and reduce exposure to market volatility.

The company said producing methyl mercaptan on-site in Mobile reduces the carbon footprint of DL-methionine production by about 7%. The change also eliminates the need to transport hazardous intermediates, reducing logistical risks and improving safety.

Paulo Teixeira, regional vice president Americas at Evonik Animal Nutrition, said a reliable regional supply is essential for its customers in the Americas. “By producing key intermediates on-site in Mobile, we are less exposed to global supply disruptions and can provide the stability our customers – and ultimately the end consumers of food products – need in an increasingly volatile environment.”

Evonik’s DL-methionine, known as MetAMINO, is used in livestock production to support animal nutrition. According to the company, integrating production of key intermediates at each manufacturing hub is intended to improve operational resilience while supporting long-term sustainability goals.

The Mobile announcement follows several recent investments by Evonik in North America. Earlier this month, the company announced plans to invest $100 million over the next five years to modernize manufacturing operations at its Tippecanoe Labs facility in Lafayette, Indiana.

The project includes upgrades to reactors and other manufacturing equipment, expanded automation and improvements intended to increase operational efficiency and strengthen U.S.-based production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.