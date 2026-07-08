Evonik to Invest $100 Million in Indiana API Manufacturing Site

On July 7, Germany-based specialty chemicals manufacturer Evonik announced plans to invest $100 million over the next five years to modernize manufacturing operations at its Tippecanoe Labs site in Lafayette, Indiana, strengthening its U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing capabilities for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

According to the company, the investment will upgrade large reactors and other critical manufacturing equipment to improve reliability, increase automation, and enhance ergonomics and operational efficiency. The project is intended to help meet growing demand for U.S.-based contract manufacturing services for increasingly complex drug substances.

Tippecanoe Labs is one of the world's largest API manufacturing facilities and the industry's largest high-potency API operation, said the company. The site, which Evonik acquired from Eli Lilly in 2010, manufactures pharmaceutical intermediates, APIs and excipients and employs more than 650 people.

Evonik said the modernization supports its strategy to better balance manufacturing assets across North America, Europe and Asia while expanding North American capacity for its drug substance CDMO business. The company also noted that growing geopolitical uncertainty and increasing molecular complexity are driving demand for regional manufacturing capacity and more advanced production technologies.

The investment is expected to help maintain the site's capabilities for manufacturing complex small-molecule APIs used in therapies for indications including cancer, metabolic diseases and cardiovascular disorders. According to the company, the project also will improve energy efficiency while helping secure jobs at the Indiana facility.

Last month, Evonik announced a broader restructuring program that includes approximately 3,200 additional job reductions through 2029 as part of its ongoing Tailor Made efficiency initiative. At the same time, the company has continued investing in strategic growth areas, including biopharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology and innovation platforms, underscoring its strategy of pairing cost reductions with targeted investments in higher-growth businesses.