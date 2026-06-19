Eastman Acquires Dielectric Fluids Brand from Arkema

Eastman Chemical Co. has acquired the Jarylec dielectric fluids brand and related assets from Arkema France, expanding its portfolio of specialty fluids used in electrical grid infrastructure and transformer applications.

The acquisition includes trademarks, customer relationships, technical documentation and intellectual property associated with the Jarylec product line. Financial terms were not disclosed.

According to Eastman, production of the dielectric fluids will continue at the company's manufacturing site in Marl, Germany. The products are used in high-voltage transformers and other power distribution equipment, where dielectric fluids provide electrical insulation and heat transfer.

Sharon Dunn, general manager of specialty fluids and energy at Eastman, said the acquisition will strengthen the company's position in the dielectric fluids market and expand its offerings for customers in the power sector.

Supporting Transformer and Grid Applications

Dielectric fluids play a critical role in transformer reliability and grid performance by providing cooling and insulation for electrical equipment. Eastman said the addition of the Jarylec brand complements its existing specialty fluids business and global technical service capabilities.

The company plans to leverage its existing manufacturing infrastructure and technical expertise to support continued production and customer service for the product line.

Building on Circular Economy Investments

The acquisition comes as Eastman continues to invest in specialty materials and circular manufacturing technologies.

In May, Eastman's Kingsport, Tennessee, facility received ISO 59014 certification for its methanolysis recycling technology, which converts difficult-to-recycle polyester waste into virgin-quality raw materials. The certification covers the company's material-to-material recycling process and is valid through 2029.

Chemical Processing recently toured the 900-acre Kingsport manufacturing complex during the eChem Conference and Expo, where company officials highlighted the integration of advanced recycling technologies with the site's broader chemical manufacturing operations.