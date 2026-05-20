Eastman's Kingsport Methanolysis Facility Achieves ISO 59014 Certification

Eastman's Kingsport, Tennessee facility has received ISO 59014 certification through SCS Global Services for its methanolysis recycling technology, the company announced. The certification is valid through March 1, 2029, with annual surveillance audits.

ISO 59014:2024 establishes international requirements for traceability and responsible recovery of secondary materials, covering collection, sorting, classification and non-destructive recycling activities. According to Eastman, the certification covers its material-to-material methanolysis process, which breaks down hard-to-recycle polyester waste, such as curbside-collected plastic packaging, into molecular building blocks that can be reused to produce new materials with virgin-quality performance.

"Achieving ISO 59014 certification is an important milestone for Eastman because it reinforces what our customers, communities and stakeholders expect when it comes to transparency, traceability and responsible practices across the recovery of secondary materials," Sandeep Bangaru, vice president and general manager of Eastman's Packaging and Circular Platform, said in a statement. "This independent certification recognizes the rigor behind our approach and helps build confidence in verified, accountable circular solutions."

According to Eastman, the company’s methanolysis process complements mechanical recycling by processing polyester materials that are difficult to recycle mechanically. The commercial-scale methanolysis facility at Kingsport produced its first recycled monomer product in March 2024.

The Kingsport facility and its recycling operations were recently the subject of an on-site report by Chemical Processing’s Jonathan Katz, who toured the 900-acre complex during the eChem Conference and Expo in April. The report offered a firsthand look at the scale of the Kingsport operations, including its methanolysis pilot plant and commercial facility, as well as the site's broader manufacturing infrastructure and its deep ties to the surrounding community.