Evonik Invests $93M to Expand Biotech Capacity in Slovakia

Specialty chemicals maker Evonik said April 22 that it is investing approximately €80 million (about $93 million) to expand biotechnology-based drug substance manufacturing at its Fermas site in Slovenská Ľupča, Slovakia, adding downstream fermentation capacity to support pharmaceutical contract manufacturing.

According to the company, the expansion will enhance production capabilities for complex pharmaceutical ingredients and is intended to support growing global demand for bioprocess-based drug substances. The project is expected to create around 50 jobs at the site.

Evonik said the investment builds on previous upgrades at the Slovenská Ľupča facility, including the addition of rhamnolipid biosurfactant production capacity . The company added that the site serves as a biotechnology hub focused on fermentation scale-up and downstream processing for applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care and animal nutrition.

In a press statement, the company said the expansion is aligned with its strategy to strengthen its position in industrial biotechnology and support development of what it calls “Next Generation Solutions,” which are designed to offer improved sustainability performance compared to conventional production routes.