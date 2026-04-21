Evonik Expands Amine Production in China, Upgrades Power Infrastructure in Belgium

According to the company, the Nanjing expansion represents a double-digit-million-euro investment to increase production of amine-based additives used in polyurethane foams and epoxy curing systems. The company said the added capacity supports demand for materials used in automotive, construction, coatings and adhesives applications, particularly those requiring lower volatile organic compound emissions and improved processing performance.

The upgraded facility is reportedly designed for commercial-scale production of reactive specialty amines and strengthens its global manufacturing network and raw material access. The company added that the site operates on green electricity and is intended to support regional supply and broader Asia-Pacific demand.

Other green energy initiatives were recently completed at the company's Antwerp site in Belgium, with the commissioning of a 150-kilovolt substation to replace an existing 36-kilovolt connection and increase available electrical capacity. According to the company, the upgrade enables integration of additional electrified processes, including heat pumps and energy-efficient systems, while supporting efforts to reduce reliance on fossil energy.

The substation includes two transformers and multiple high-voltage cable connections installed in coordination with transmission system operator Elia. Evonik said the project is part of a broader program to modernize power distribution infrastructure and support long-term site operations.