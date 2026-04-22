DuPont Sets 2035 Sustainability Targets Across Operations, Product Portfolio

DuPont on April 22 said it has established new 2035 sustainability goals focused on product development, operational performance and supply chain practices.

According to the announcement , the targets include increasing the share of revenue derived from products that deliver measurable benefits related to health, water and climate, while applying design principles aimed at reducing or eliminating substances of concern across its portfolio.

DuPont said its operational goals include achieving science-based greenhouse gas reductions across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2035, building on reported progress of more than 75% reductions in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2019. The company added that it will expand renewable energy use, improve efficiency and increase supplier engagement to support emissions reductions, while advancing toward net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company also outlined plans to increase circular content in products and packaging, reduce waste intensity and strengthen water management practices at priority manufacturing sites.

According to the company, workforce safety and responsible sourcing are additional priorities, including a goal of zero total recordable injuries and the establishment of human rights and sourcing expectations for suppliers.

The announcement follows several recent developments for DuPont. Last week, the company reported it had won two 2026 Edison Awards for a membrane technology used in high-pressure wastewater treatment and protective materials for chemical processing environments.

Separately, DuPont completed the divestment of its aramids business earlier this month to Arclin for approximately $1.8 billion, transferring product lines used in aerospace, electrical infrastructure and protective applications.

DuPont said it will report progress on the new targets in its 2026 sustainability report.