Dow, SABIC, DuPont Earn Multiple 2026 Edison Awards for Materials, Process Technologies

Dow, SABIC and DuPont each received multiple honors at the 2026 Edison Awards, recognizing developments in materials science, process optimization and industrial applications.

Dow reported six awards, including one gold, three silver and two bronze, marking its 13th consecutive year of recognition. According to the company , awarded technologies include polyolefin elastomers for non-PVC medical films used in IV and dialysis applications, a polymer enabling stretch hood films with up to 35% recycled content and a machine learning-based platform used to optimize oxygenated solvent production across multiple plants.

Additional recognitions included a digital specification tracking platform for coatings, an impact modifier for recycled polymers and a silicone gel designed to protect power electronics in high-temperature environments.

SABIC said it received five awards, including one gold, two silver and two bronze, across materials, energy and agriculture categories. According to the company , recognized developments include engineered resins for solar applications, thermoplastic solutions for aerospace composites and copolymers addressing PFAS-related concerns.

The company also cited its membrane-based HybSi process, which it said can reduce energy consumption in chemical drying by up to 70% compared to distillation, as well as a fertilizer technology designed to improve nutrient uptake and soil performance.

DuPont reported two awards , including a silver for a membrane element designed for high-pressure wastewater concentration and reuse and a bronze for protective garments used in chemical processing environments. According to the company, the membrane technology is intended to improve water recovery while reducing energy use, while the protective material is designed to provide resistance to both chemical exposure and flash fire hazards.