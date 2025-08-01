Linde Commissions Helium Storage Cavern

Linde has announced it has commissioned one of the world's largest helium storage caverns in Beaumont, Texas. The company, which specializes in industrial gases and engineering, operates a storage facility with a capacity of more than three billion cubic feet.

The cavern is one of only three helium salt caverns in the world and has the capability to store and extract helium helping to balance natural supply and demand cycles, according to a news release. The facility further strengthens long-term reliability in the critical global helium market and is the latest of Linde's investments to enhance its existing global helium infrastructure as demand for the gas continues to grow.

Beyond the storage cavern, Linde maintains proprietary technology related to the storage and production of helium. The company also has a diverse, global network of sources, production facilities and assets to supply customers across the world. Helium plays a vital role in numerous applications, including the production of advanced semiconductor devices and serving as a critical material for nearly all space vehicle launches, as well as life-saving medical imaging equipment.

