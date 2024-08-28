Linde To Supply Clean Hydrogen for Dow’s Path2Zero Project in Canada

Industrial gas and engineering company Linde has signed a long-term agreement to supply Dow with clean hydrogen for its Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero expansion project in Canada. The company will invest more than $2 billion to build and operate a new integrated clean hydrogen and atmospheric gases facility in Alberta, Canada.

Dow’s Path2Zero project aims to create the world’s first net-zero emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site for scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

The Linde project is expected to be completed in 2028 and reportedly will be Canada’s largest clean hydrogen production facility and one of the largest in the world. According to Linde , this will be its largest single investment. Linde’s new facility will also supply clean hydrogen to existing and new industrial customers seeking to decarbonize their operations.