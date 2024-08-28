  • Newsletters
    Linde To Supply Clean Hydrogen for Dow’s Path2Zero Project in Canada

    Aug. 28, 2024
    Industrial gas and engineering company Linde has signed a long-term agreement to supply Dow with clean hydrogen for its Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero expansion project in Canada. The company will invest more than $2 billion to build and operate a new integrated clean hydrogen and atmospheric gases facility in Alberta, Canada.
     
    Dow’s Path2Zero project aims to create the world’s first net-zero emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site for scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.
     
    The Linde project is expected to be completed in 2028 and reportedly will be Canada’s largest clean hydrogen production facility and one of the largest in the world. According to Linde, this will be its largest single investment. Linde’s new facility will also supply clean hydrogen to existing and new industrial customers seeking to decarbonize their operations.  
     
    Once operational, Linde expects the complex will capture more than 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide for sequestration every year. The facility will use a mix of autothermal reforming (ATR) and Linde’s patented carbon capture technology. ATR is the combination of steam reforming reaction and partial oxidation to produce hydrogen, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide. ATR allows for a larger capture of CO2 at a lower capital expenditure.  

