Linde Expands U.S. Industrial Gas Capacity to Support Space Sector Growth

Linde will invest in two major industrial gas projects to support the expanding U.S. commercial space sector, according to a July 21 press statement. Under new long-term supply agreements, the company will increase production and distribution of liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon — key gases used in rocket propulsion and aerospace manufacturing.

To meet rising launch demand, Linde said it will expand its industrial gases plant in Mims, Florida. The added capacity is expected to come online in the first quarter of 2027 and will supply nearby space facilities. The Mims site has already undergone two expansions in 2020 and 2024, the company said.

In a separate agreement, Linde will construct a new air separation unit in Brownsville, Texas. Slated for startup in early 2026, the facility will serve space operations in the area while also increasing merchant gas supply across the southern U.S., the company said.

“Space exploration is advancing rapidly, with missions growing in ambition and scale,” said Sanjiv Lamba, CEO of Linde, in the announcement. “As demand increases, we will continue investing alongside our customers and expanding our strong presence both in the southern United States and globally.”

The announcement follows Linde's recently announced long-term agreement to supply oxygen and nitrogen to a new low-carbon ammonia facility in Louisiana under development by Blue Point Number One, a joint venture formed by CF Industries, JERA and Mitsui & Co.

As part of the deal, Linde will invest $400 million to build an air separation unit. The unit will support production of 1.4 million metric tons of ammonia annually when operations begin in 2029, the company said.