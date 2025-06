Global industrial gases and engineering firm Linde said on Monday that it has signed a long-term agreement with a major low-carbon ammonia plant in the US state of Louisiana.

The deal is with a joint venture named Blue Point Number One for on-site supply of oxygen and nitrogen gases to an upcoming low-carbon ammonia plant in Louisiana.

The agreement states that Linde will invest $400 million for an air separation unit, which aims to produce 1.4 million metric tons annually. The plant is expected to begin operations in 2029.

The company said that the air separation unit will be the largest of its kind in south-east Louisiana's Mississippi River corridor, strengthening its presence in the region and enhancing its existing hydrogen and syngas, a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide in various ratios, infrastructure along the US Gulf Coast.

Blue Point Number One is a joint venture formed by CF Industries, JERA, and Mitsui & Co.

In the pre-market trading, Linde is 0.18% higher at $456.70 on the Nasdaq.

©2025 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.