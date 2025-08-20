    • Shutterstock
    Sumitomo Chemical

    Sumitomo Chemical Scales Pilot Process to Make Propylene from Ethanol

    Aug. 20, 2025
    Japanese company begins pilot-scale production of propylene directly from ethanol, aiming for commercialization and licensing in the early 2030s.

    Sumitomo Chemical has started operating a pilot facility at its Chiba Works site in Sodegaura, Japan, to demonstrate a proprietary process that produces propylene directly from ethanol, the company said Aug. 20. The technology is supported by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization Green Innovation Fund.

    In Japan, propylene is primarily derived from fossil-based naphtha, according to the company. Because ethanol can be produced from sources including biomass and waste, industry researchers have been pursuing it as an alternative feedstock to reduce reliance on fossil resources.

    Sumitomo Chemical’s process produces propylene in one step without requiring intermediates such as ethylene, the company said. The method reportedly also generates hydrogen as a byproduct, which, when combined with bioethanol feedstocks, can yield bio-derived hydrogen.

    The company plans to collect data to advance industrialization of the process and aims to commercialize and license the technology in the early 2030s.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations