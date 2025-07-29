Veolia Expands Chip-Sector Recycling with Chameleon Acquisition

Veolia has acquired Chameleon Industries, a Texas-based producer of specialty chemicals that reclaims semiconductor byproducts for reuse. The acquisition supports Veolia’s Green Up strategy, which prioritizes circular economy technologies and environmental services for advanced manufacturing industries, said the company in a press statement.
Chameleon operates four facilities in Texas, Oregon and Arizona that process waste streams from chip production into reusable materials. The company’s integration is expected to help Veolia serve microelectronics manufacturers with lower-emission, waste-reduction solutions, the company said.
Veolia North America now employs more than 2,300 people across 200 U.S. sites, offering waste management services for customers in the technology, pharmaceutical, healthcare and agriculture sectors.
