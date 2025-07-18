Air Liquide to Build $50M Gas Plant for Semiconductor Industry

Air Liquide will build a $50 million gas plant in the U.S. Southeast to supply the semiconductor industry, the company said July 15.

The plant will produce oxygen and nitrogen, two gases that are critical for chip manufacturing.

The company said the investment demonstrates its long-term commitment to supporting the growing U.S. semiconductor market.

Air Liquide will follow strict semiconductor industry standards for producing high-purity gases, the company said.

The company expects to begin operations at the new facility by the end of 2027.