    • Shutterstock
    semiconductor manufacturing

    Air Liquide to Build $275M Gas Complex in Germany to Support Semiconductor Growth

    July 28, 2025
    The new production units in Dresden mark the company’s largest electronics investment in Europe and follow recent expansion in Idaho.

    Air Liquide announced July 22 it has signed a long-term contract to supply high-purity industrial gases to a major semiconductor manufacturer in Dresden, Germany. The planned €250 million (approximately $273 million USD) investment will fund the construction of multiple on-site gas production units. The development is Air Liquide’s largest electronics-related investment in Europe to date, according to the company.

    Under the agreement, Air Liquide will build, own and operate three air separation units (ASUs), two hydrogen production units, and related infrastructure to deliver ultra-high-purity nitrogen, oxygen, argon, hydrogen, helium and CO₂. The site is located in “Silicon Saxony,” a semiconductor manufacturing hub near Dresden. The facility is expected to be operational in 2027.

    The project is reportedly designed to meet increasing demand for high-purity carrier gases in advanced chip production. It will use modular, digital technologies to increase supply reliability and reduce environmental impact by minimizing emissions from truck transport. Air Liquide also said it will target 100% renewable electricity use at the new site.

    This announcement follows a separate investment of $50 million for a new industrial gas production plant in Idaho to serve another semiconductor customer in the U.S. That facility, expected to begin operations in late 2025, will produce ultra-high-purity nitrogen and support continued growth of domestic chip manufacturing, said the company.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations