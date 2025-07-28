Air Liquide to Build $275M Gas Complex in Germany to Support Semiconductor Growth

Air Liquide announced July 22 it has signed a long-term contract to supply high-purity industrial gases to a major semiconductor manufacturer in Dresden, Germany. The planned €250 million (approximately $273 million USD) investment will fund the construction of multiple on-site gas production units. The development is Air Liquide’s largest electronics-related investment in Europe to date, according to the company.

Under the agreement, Air Liquide will build, own and operate three air separation units (ASUs), two hydrogen production units, and related infrastructure to deliver ultra-high-purity nitrogen, oxygen, argon, hydrogen, helium and CO₂. The site is located in “Silicon Saxony,” a semiconductor manufacturing hub near Dresden. The facility is expected to be operational in 2027.

The project is reportedly designed to meet increasing demand for high-purity carrier gases in advanced chip production. It will use modular, digital technologies to increase supply reliability and reduce environmental impact by minimizing emissions from truck transport. Air Liquide also said it will target 100% renewable electricity use at the new site.

This announcement follows a separate investment of $50 million for a new industrial gas production plant in Idaho to serve another semiconductor customer in the U.S. That facility, expected to begin operations in late 2025, will produce ultra-high-purity nitrogen and support continued growth of domestic chip manufacturing, said the company.