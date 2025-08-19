Chemours, SRF Sign Supply Agreements for India Fluoropolymer Production

Chemours has signed agreements with Indian chemical company SRF Limited to expand access to fluoropolymer and fluoroelastomer production capacity in India.

Chemours said the agreements will strengthen its global supply chain, improve operational flexibility, and ensure more reliable supply for industries such as semiconductor, automotive, aerospace, chemical processing and oil and gas. The company noted that the collaboration supplements its existing operations without requiring upfront capital investment.

“This arrangement with SRF exemplifies our Pathway to Thrive strategy as we continue to shift our product mix to higher value applications, enhancing our position as a trusted supplier paired with our commitment to responsible manufacturing practices,” said Denise Dignam, Chemours president and CEO, in the press statement.

Chemours said the agreement will provide additional supply to the market by 2026, aligning with expectations for rising demand in India’s fluoropolymer sector. The market was valued at $817.7 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to Grand View Research.