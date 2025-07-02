    • BASF
    BASF Takes Full Control of French Polyamide Plant in Strategic Acquisition

    July 2, 2025
    Chemical giant buys out DOMO's stake in Alsachimie joint venture to strengthen European PA 6.6 production capabilities.

    BASF finalized the purchase of DOMO Chemicals’ 49% share in the Alsachimie joint venture, the company said July 1. 

    BASF is now the sole owner of the facility where the two companies produced essential polyamide (PA) 6.6 precursors, including KA-oil, adipic acid, and hexamethylenediamine adipate (AH salt) in Chalampé, France. The parties have agreed to not disclose financial details of the transaction.

    With full ownership of Alsachimie, BASF strengthens its operational footprint at the Chalampé site — its European hub for PA 6.6 production, the company said

    The move also bolsters the company’s ability to optimize backward integration into key raw materials, ensuring supply reliability and efficiency across the PA 6.6 value chain, BASF said. 

    The transaction adds to BASF’s series of recent strategic measures aimed at further strengthening its PA 6.6 production capabilities at Chalampé site, including the opening of its hexamethylenediamine plant as well as the expansion of the PA 6.6 polymerization capacity at the nearby site in Freiburg, Germany.

