Explosion at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works Kills One, Injures Dozens

An explosion Aug. 11 at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works in Clairton, Pennsylvania, has reportedly left one person dead, two unaccounted for and dozens injured, according to USA Today. Multiple blasts were reported, and search-and-rescue teams are working to locate missing personnel and assist those trapped in debris, as of press time. Injured employees have reportedly been transported to local hospitals.

The facility — which operates 10 coke oven batteries and produces over 4 million tons annually — has a history of operational incidents, including a February 2025 fire reportedly caused by a hydraulic failure and gas buildup that injured two workers, as reported by the Allegheny Front.

Authorities advised residents within a one-mile radius to remain indoors as a precaution, though air monitoring has not detected contaminant levels reportedly exceeding federal standards. The Allegheny County Department of Health is coordinating with emergency responders and continuing real-time environmental monitoring.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined. The Clairton plant is a key supplier to U.S. Steel’s integrated operations and the commercial coke market, making any prolonged outage potentially disruptive to downstream steelmaking processes.