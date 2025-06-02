    • BASF
    Mitsui Eyes Spinoff; BASF to Fully Acquire Alsachimie JV

    June 2, 2025
    The two chemical companies are restructuring core operations to sharpen their focus on green growth and supply chain resilience.

    Two chemical giants are reshaping their operations to sharpen strategic focus: Mitsui Chemicals is preparing to spin off a major business unit, while BASF is moving to take full control of a key production joint venture.

    Tokyo-based Mitsui Chemicals has begun considering a spinoff of its Basic & Green Materials business to enable faster decision-making and facilitate integration with partners sharing similar strategies, said the company in a press statement.

    The business unit — encompassing phenols, industrial chemicals, sustainable feedstocks, licensing, polyolefins and polyurethanes — would be split off by 2027. According to the company, this move aims to build a competitive green chemicals entity to support Japan’s industrial base, contribute to carbon neutrality, and enhance performance in materials development.

    The new entity reportedly will allow Mitsui to make fast-paced, tailored management decisions in the petrochemicals sector and pursue investments in green chemicals and other projects.

    Separately, BASF, Ludwigshafen, Germany, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire DOMO Chemicals’ 49% stake in the Alsachimie joint venture, making it the sole owner.

    The two companies founded Alsachimie in February 2020 to produce essential precursors for polyamides, including KA-oil, adipic acid and hexamethylenediamine adipate (AH salt).

    The transaction, expected to close by mid-2025, will bolster BASF’s polyamide 6.6 production capabilities at its Chalampé site in France, said BASF.

    In a press statement, BASF said the move would enhance backward integration into key precursors, reinforcing supply reliability for automotive and textile markets. DOMO Chemicals said the divestiture supports its strategy to focus on tailored polyamide solutions for its core segments.

