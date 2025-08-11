Chevron Phillips Chemical doubles LV PAO capacity at Belgium plant

    • Chevron Phillips Chemical
    Chevron Phillips Chemical completes low viscosity PAO expansion in Belgium

    Aug. 11, 2025
    Expansion doubles low-viscosity polyalphaolefins output to 120,000 metric tons per year, adds electrification to cut natural gas use and positions the Beringen site to pursue renewable power, according to the company.

    Chevron Phillips Chemical has completed an expansion of its low-viscosity polyalphaolefins production unit in Beringen, Belgium, the company said Aug. 11. 

    The project reportedly doubled the site’s low-viscosity polyalphaolefins capacity (LV PAO) to 120,000 metric tons per year, making it the largest decene-based LV PAO facility in Europe by output. LV PAOs are used in automotive and industrial lubricants and in newer applications such as electric vehicles, wind turbines and immersion cooling.

    The upgraded facility includes electrification technologies to reduce reliance on natural gas. Chevron Phillips Chemical also is evaluating renewable electricity options for the site.

    Located in central Europe, the Beringen facility has access to local feedstocks, a skilled workforce and regional supply chain networks, the company said.

